Dack vows to come back stronger

Bradley Dack believes he is over the hardest part of his rehab and is vowing to come back stronger than ever.

The Rovers forward has been out of action since suffering an ACL injury in the goalless draw with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on December 23rd.

The 26-year-old has been working hard in the treatment room and gym, and is pleased with how his road to recovery is going.

Monday marks three months since the Rovers star underwent an operation to repair his anterior cruciate ligament and Dack is focusing positively on what the next six months have in store – insisting he wants to return in the best shape of his life.

Speaking from his home in Manchester, Dack said: “It’s been a bit strange for me not going into the training ground and doing my normal gym stuff, but I’ve managed to keep it going at home, so hopefully it doesn’t hinder me in my progress.

“It’s going really well at the minute, I’m positive and everything is going pretty decent.

“I’m 12 weeks post-op on Monday, so that’s three months, which is kind of the first third of it done.

“I think, from what I’ve been told, the hardest part is probably that first three months because there’s not really much you can do in the gym, especially for the first six weeks. You’re mainly on the physio bed, just trying to get your range of movements back and things like that.

“So it’s been tough, the first three months, but now I’ve got that out of the way, you start seeing the grass and putting your boots back on and I think once you’re back outside, time runs away with you.

“Everyone says that you come back in the best shape you’ve probably ever been in after this type of injury, so that’s what I’m working towards and hopefully when I do get back in probably six or seven months’ time from now, I’ll be fitter and stronger than I ever was.”