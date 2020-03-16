Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Dack: Rehab progressing nicely

We sat down with the playmaker to get an update on his setback, three months on from the incident

8 Hours ago

A long-term injury lay-off can make or break any footballer.

But in Bradley Dack's case, the playmaker is fully grabbing the bull by the horns in a bid to return better than ever.

The 26-year-old's season was ended prematurely back in December 2019 against Wigan Athletic.

Attempting to keep the ball in play at Ewood Park, the Rovers talisman went down in horrific pain early into the second half.

By that time, the forward knew that the damage was done - an anterior cruciate ligament injury would mean at least nine months out of action.

And a third of the way through that period, Dack's delighted and positive about his progress.

“Things are going really well, I'm enjoying the rehabilitation and I'm getting stronger in the gym, so I'm not far off the running machine, which is the next milestone for me," he revealed to iFollow Rovers when we sat down to speak to him,

“It's gone really well, the surgeon and the physios are really happy, and I'm really positive about how it's going.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing as we have done and I'll be back sooner rather than later.

“I used to hate the gym, but we've turned it into a positive thing. We have eight or nine months to make me perfect in an athletic sense, and I can already see the benefits.

“That drives you on to do more. I've said this before, but because I knew what the injury was as soon as I did it, it didn't take me long to get my head around it," he admitted.

“I think there are people who I have spoken to who have had the same injury, they come off the pitch thinking they haven't done it. That makes it more of a blow for them finding out that they have to go through the whole process."

He's spent the last couple of weeks off the crutches, and he's now already got his eyes on the next step on his road back to full fitness.

“The physios are having to hold me back a little bit," he added with a smile.

"I keep wanting to jump ahead, but they're keeping my feet firmly on the ground.

“I see it as a challenge and I think that's why it's going so well. I've looked after myself off the pitch as well, with the diets and things like that.

“I'm been strict with myself and hopefully it will benefit me in the long-term.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Freeview: Dack on the long road back

31 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray provides Dack injury update

26 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Boss gives Dack injury update

23 December 2019

Rovers star Bradley Dack will go for a scan on the serious-looking injury he sustained in the goalless draw at home to Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

Club News

The buzz is back around the place

4 December 2019

Bradley Dack says things are looking up for Rovers following a week to remember for Tony Mowbray's side.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

7 Hours ago

The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented...

Read full article

Club News

Behind closed doors not ideal

15 March 2020

Tony Mowbray believes postponing the professional game was arguably the best option – rather than clubs being instructed to fulfil fixtures behind closed doors.

Read full article

Club News

Let’s wait and see

14 March 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is unsure when the postponed games against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley will be fitted into the Championship fixture schedule.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer: Safety first

13 March 2020

Read full article

View more