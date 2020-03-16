Dack: Rehab progressing nicely

A long-term injury lay-off can make or break any footballer.

But in Bradley Dack's case, the playmaker is fully grabbing the bull by the horns in a bid to return better than ever.

The 26-year-old's season was ended prematurely back in December 2019 against Wigan Athletic.

Attempting to keep the ball in play at Ewood Park, the Rovers talisman went down in horrific pain early into the second half.

By that time, the forward knew that the damage was done - an anterior cruciate ligament injury would mean at least nine months out of action.

And a third of the way through that period, Dack's delighted and positive about his progress.

“Things are going really well, I'm enjoying the rehabilitation and I'm getting stronger in the gym, so I'm not far off the running machine, which is the next milestone for me," he revealed to iFollow Rovers when we sat down to speak to him,

“It's gone really well, the surgeon and the physios are really happy, and I'm really positive about how it's going.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing as we have done and I'll be back sooner rather than later.

“I used to hate the gym, but we've turned it into a positive thing. We have eight or nine months to make me perfect in an athletic sense, and I can already see the benefits.

“That drives you on to do more. I've said this before, but because I knew what the injury was as soon as I did it, it didn't take me long to get my head around it," he admitted.

“I think there are people who I have spoken to who have had the same injury, they come off the pitch thinking they haven't done it. That makes it more of a blow for them finding out that they have to go through the whole process."

He's spent the last couple of weeks off the crutches, and he's now already got his eyes on the next step on his road back to full fitness.

“The physios are having to hold me back a little bit," he added with a smile.

"I keep wanting to jump ahead, but they're keeping my feet firmly on the ground.

“I see it as a challenge and I think that's why it's going so well. I've looked after myself off the pitch as well, with the diets and things like that.

“I'm been strict with myself and hopefully it will benefit me in the long-term.”