Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

'Nervous' Dack hopes practice makes perfect!

"I felt more nerves playing FIFA on a Tuesday night at 8pm than I do on a Saturday at 3pm."

3 Hours ago

Bradley Dack admits his FIFA first round clash against Stoke City was more nerve-wracking than running out on the Ewood Park pitch.

The 26-year-old talisman is representing Rovers in the Ultimate Quaran-Team tournament, which was set up by Leyton Orient to keep football fans entertained during this unprecedented time of fixture postponement.

Over 10,000 people tuned in to see Dack triumph 4-3 in a replay against the Potters on Tuesday night, with the Rovers forward himself scoring the winning goal.

The fans favourite admits he only bought a PS4 a fortnight ago and he hopes that practice makes perfect as he gears up to take on Forest Green Rovers in tonight’s second round clash (kick-off 8.10pm).

“I was so nervous before the game,” said Dack.

“It was obviously being streamed on Twitch and I just thought there would be a couple of hundred people watching the game and I looked up at the top corner of the screen and there was 10,000 people watching!

“My palms were so sweaty, I was so nervous I didn’t want to get battered.

“I’m not joking, it was worse than a normal game, I promise you. I felt more nerves playing FIFA on a Tuesday night at eight o’clock than I do on a Saturday at three o’clock.

“All the boys were watching and all the WhatsApps were coming through saying how bad I was! But I managed to turn it around.

“I didn’t even have a PS4 until about two weeks ago when all this stuff happened, so I just thought I’m going to have to go out and get one, to help pass the time.

“My missus hasn’t been able to get me off it to be fair. I’ve been on it for hours. When I’m not in the gym working, I’m pretty much playing FIFA with my pals, so I’ve got a lot of practice in!

“I’ve got another game tonight against another pro, Chris Stokes, from Forest Green, so hopefully I’ve got a bit more practice in than him!”

Watch tonight’s game live on our Twitch channel by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Boss explains training schedule

5 Hours ago

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it's a challenging time for the whole of the United Kingdom at this moment in time.

Read full article

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack in action tonight!

6 Hours ago

It's a battle of the Rovers this evening as Bradley Dack represents the club against Forest Green Rovers in the next round of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Read full article

Club News

'Come together with that community spirit'

25 March 2020

Elliott Bennett has been offering a helping hand to one of his local charities, and hopes plenty of other across the country can follow suit.

Read full article

Club News

#UltimateQuaranTeam: Dack books Rovers' place in the next round!

25 March 2020

It took a replay, but Bradley Dack had enough skills in his locker to edge past Stoke City and Thibaut Verlinden at the first round stage of the #UltimateQuaranTeam FIFA tournament.

Read full article

View more