'Nervous' Dack hopes practice makes perfect!

Bradley Dack admits his FIFA first round clash against Stoke City was more nerve-wracking than running out on the Ewood Park pitch.

The 26-year-old talisman is representing Rovers in the Ultimate Quaran-Team tournament, which was set up by Leyton Orient to keep football fans entertained during this unprecedented time of fixture postponement.

Over 10,000 people tuned in to see Dack triumph 4-3 in a replay against the Potters on Tuesday night, with the Rovers forward himself scoring the winning goal.

The fans favourite admits he only bought a PS4 a fortnight ago and he hopes that practice makes perfect as he gears up to take on Forest Green Rovers in tonight’s second round clash (kick-off 8.10pm).

“I was so nervous before the game,” said Dack.

“It was obviously being streamed on Twitch and I just thought there would be a couple of hundred people watching the game and I looked up at the top corner of the screen and there was 10,000 people watching!

“My palms were so sweaty, I was so nervous I didn’t want to get battered.

“I’m not joking, it was worse than a normal game, I promise you. I felt more nerves playing FIFA on a Tuesday night at eight o’clock than I do on a Saturday at three o’clock.

“All the boys were watching and all the WhatsApps were coming through saying how bad I was! But I managed to turn it around.

“I didn’t even have a PS4 until about two weeks ago when all this stuff happened, so I just thought I’m going to have to go out and get one, to help pass the time.

“My missus hasn’t been able to get me off it to be fair. I’ve been on it for hours. When I’m not in the gym working, I’m pretty much playing FIFA with my pals, so I’ve got a lot of practice in!

“I’ve got another game tonight against another pro, Chris Stokes, from Forest Green, so hopefully I’ve got a bit more practice in than him!”

Watch tonight’s game live on our Twitch channel by clicking here.