Evans and Holtby edging closer

Tony Mowbray sat down with iFollow Rovers earlier this week to give us an update on the progress of two of his key midfielders.

With no football until at least Thursday 30th April, as the latest EFL Statement confirmed, that could help both Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby return before the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Long-term injuries were set to sideline the pair of them, with Evans' head injury forcing the Northern Ireland international to have surgery to repaired a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up at home to Preston North End.

For Holtby, a lateral collateral ligament injury suffered away at Middlesbrough looked to to end his first campaign at Ewood Park prematurely.

But the extension to the season could work in the duo's favour.

“Corry, it's been a tough time for him," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers.

"It's taken time for Corry Evans to look like Corry Evans again.

“There's no timescale from me. He'll be heading foam footballs at some stage, just to get used to the mechanism of heading footballs again.

“I'd anticipate next season for Corry, but I don't want to write him off because his country have some huge games to come.

“Corry will be striving to get back for Blackburn Rovers as fast as he can and his country as fast as he can."

As for Holtby, Mowbray added that it was frustrating time for the setback to hit the German, who looked like he was filling the void left by another injured absentee, Bradley Dack.

“Lewis, by nature, is a happy-go-lucky lad, so it was a tough one for Lewis because he was finding some form," the boss said.

“With the loss of Bradley, it catapulted him to be the man for the goals, and he scored a few for us.

“He got two at Sheffield Wednesday the week or so before his injury, so it was a shame for him and the team, because he filled the role with the quality that he brings.

“Whilst he works extremely hard, he also has that extra bit of quality that Dack brings."