Club Update (23.03.20)

Following the latest Government guidance, Ewood Park will be closing its doors from Tuesday March 24th.

The business will continue to operate at a reduced level, with all staff advised to stay at home and work from home where possible.

Any visitors or deliveries to the Blackburn End reception should call the general switchboard number (01254 372001), which has now been redirected to a member of staff.

The Roverstore remains closed, however supporters can still purchase retail items online at www.roverstore.co.uk.

Please note, we will be operating a reduced postal service to despatch orders and our next day delivery service is not currently available.

For any queries please contact mailorder@rovers.co.uk.

The Ticket Office and Call Centre are also now closed. We advise any supporters with tickets to keep hold of them, as these will still be valid when the remaining fixtures are rearranged.

For all ticketing enquiries, please email ticketoffice@rovers.co.uk and we will respond to you as soon as possible.

The Senior Training Centre and Academy will also remain closed until further notice, with the exception of business critical maintenance.