Christian nominated for monthly prize

Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton has been nominated for the Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month award for February.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who kept three clean sheets in the month, has proven to be a key cog in the Rovers side this term with a number of consistent displays.

The stopper, who is on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, is the only goalkeeper nominated for the monthly gong.

He is up against Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, Birmingham City frontman Lukas Jutkiewicz, Derby's former Rovers loanee Tom Lawrence, and Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

Good luck, Christian!

