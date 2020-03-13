Skip to site footer
Chris Samba Q&A postponed

Tonight's 'An Evening with Chris Samba' has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak

4 Hours ago

Following the EFL’s decision to postpone all football activities until April 3rd, Rovers have taken the decision to postpone ‘An Evening with Chris Samba’ to ensure the safety and welfare of both staff and supporters.

It is hoped that the event, which was due to be held in the Premier Suite at Ewood Park this evening, will be rearranged for a future date, to be announced in due course.

All tickets purchased, both VIP and general admission, will be honoured for the rearranged date.

For any further information, please call the Ticket Office on 01254 372000.


