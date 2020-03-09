Buckley blow

Rovers will be without midfielder John Buckley for the next three Championship fixtures following his sending off at Derby County on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was shown a straight red card late in the game for a challenge on Derby defender Curtis Davies.

Buckley's suspension will start with immediate effect, ruling him out of the upcoming games against Bristol City (March 14th), Wigan Athletic (March 18th) and Barnsley (March 21st).

The Academy graduate, who has made 19 first team appearances this season, is eligible to play for Rovers Under-23s whilst serving his suspension.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat at Pride Park, manager Tony Mowbray told iFollow Rovers: "I'm sad for John, because I think he really impacted the game when he came on.

"He did well. He was very bright and played forward passes and intercepted the ball and took it off them.

"I didn't see the tackle, but John was disappointed with the tackle."