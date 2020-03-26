Boss explains training schedule

Skip to site footer
5 Hours ago

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it's a challenging time for the whole of the United Kingdom at this moment in time.

For Tony Mowbray, he's juggling his home life and managing the Rovers first team squad, who will need to be ready to hit the ground running when football does come back around.

So how have the last couple of weeks been for the boss, and how does he see the near future working out?

“I’m not anticipating getting a six week pre-season, I think they will see a window of opportunity and try and force it in pretty quickly and then get the next season started,” he explained.

“I don’t see a big distance between the end of this season and the start of next season and so there’s lots of problems moving forward. You can only imagine that we’re going to try and fit the league in in a short period of time before it’s concluded.

“Can they have a six week pre-season before we play games again? I’m not envisaging that because we will be looking for a window to do it.

“So going for a run on their treadmill at home, or whatever, that won’t be enough to get ready to be able to play football.

“Let’s say we finish this season in a four week spell playing three games a week to get them in, how long are we getting before we start the next one?

“Are they getting a week off, two weeks off, are they expected to do another 10 month season on the back of playing nine games?

“The person I talk to the most is Chris Rush, our head of sports science, the plan we need to put together as the weeks roll on without playing football, how does the plan change, what are we going to do?"

Those supporters on social media will have seen the squad keeping themselves ticking over with their own programmes at home.

And Mowbray adds that there has to be an element of trust that the fitness work will continue from his players.

“The days of when I was a footballer and players were coming back two stone overweight and needing to put bin bags on during the running have obviously gone," he said. "Modern day footballers are very conscientious young guys.

“We have given them dietary plans because they need to be careful as they can’t eat the same as they would normally because they aren’t burning off the same calories as when are they training every day.

“We have to look really deep in to everything. Ultimately we don’t know how long it will go on for.

“I was reading an article that you are going to need a six week pre-season, otherwise you’re going to get lots and lots of injuries. Footballers do have injuries and come back and I see the rehab they do.

"Whether they’ve had a four-week hamstring injury, or a year long cruciate ligament injury, you see the unbelievable work footballers do before they can join in with the group.”


