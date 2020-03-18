Boss 'excited' for a stronger and better Brad

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is thrilled by the progress shown by Bradley Dack as the talisman steps up his return from injury.

Three months on from his season-ending anterior cruciate ligament setback against Wigan Athletic, Dack's off the crutches and cracking on with a Rovers return.

The boss receives regular updates from the medical team on the 26-year-old's injury improvement.

And he believes all the signs point to an even better number 23 when Dack does return to full fitness.

“Dacky's working really hard," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the star man's recovery.

"I get reports on a daily basis on him and he's bubbly around the building, enjoying the work.

“He's putting the work in, he's setting himself targets and is vowing to come back stronger and better than ever, so let's hope that's the case.

“He's turned it into a positive. Knowing Bradley, he's probably spoken to a lot of people who have had his injury before and he's put the hard work in.

“I'm excited for him. He's a long-term absentee, but he'll come back with even more enthusiasm, if that's even possible with him.

“As he gets older, he's a senior player and needs to be that leader. There's no reason why he can't be that player who sets the standards.

“As a person and a footballer, hopefully he'll have more responsibility," he added.

“He's buying into everything and is propelling his mind forward with dates and targets being set for his return.

“The medical department are supporting him and aren't rushing him through the work, because there are no shortcuts when recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

“Hopefully we'll see the happy-go-lucky kid who loves football and makes a massive impact for us next season.”