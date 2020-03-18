Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss 'excited' for a stronger and better Brad

Tony Mowbray is thrilled with Bradley Dack's recovery from injury three months on from his setback

7 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is thrilled by the progress shown by Bradley Dack as the talisman steps up his return from injury.

Three months on from his season-ending anterior cruciate ligament setback against Wigan Athletic, Dack's off the crutches and cracking on with a Rovers return.

The boss receives regular updates from the medical team on the 26-year-old's injury improvement.

And he believes all the signs point to an even better number 23 when Dack does return to full fitness.

“Dacky's working really hard," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the star man's recovery.

"I get reports on a daily basis on him and he's bubbly around the building, enjoying the work.

“He's putting the work in, he's setting himself targets and is vowing to come back stronger and better than ever, so let's hope that's the case.

“He's turned it into a positive. Knowing Bradley, he's probably spoken to a lot of people who have had his injury before and he's put the hard work in.

“I'm excited for him. He's a long-term absentee, but he'll come back with even more enthusiasm, if that's even possible with him.

“As he gets older, he's a senior player and needs to be that leader. There's no reason why he can't be that player who sets the standards.

“As a person and a footballer, hopefully he'll have more responsibility," he added.

“He's buying into everything and is propelling his mind forward with dates and targets being set for his return.

“The medical department are supporting him and aren't rushing him through the work, because there are no shortcuts when recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

“Hopefully we'll see the happy-go-lucky kid who loves football and makes a massive impact for us next season.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray provides Dack injury update

26 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Boss gives Dack injury update

23 December 2019

Rovers star Bradley Dack will go for a scan on the serious-looking injury he sustained in the goalless draw at home to Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

Club News

Deadly Dack so crucial for us

29 November 2019

Bradley Dack will chalk up two career milestones should he start at Stoke City on Saturday and Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on the in form forward ahead of the trip to Staffordshire.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Let's not dwell on Derby disappointment

9 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: BOARD UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

1 Hour ago

The EFL Board met today to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak for the League and its Clubs.

Read full article

Club News

International update

7 Hours ago

A number of Rovers players were set to represent their countries later this month.

Read full article

Club News

We must complete this campaign

17 March 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says not playing the current campaign until its conclusion ‘doesn’t bear thinking about’.

Read full article

Club News

Club Update: COVID-19

17 March 2020

Blackburn Rovers will continue to run its day-to-day business operations, as the club waits for further advice and guidance from the Government, medical experts and governing bodies regarding...

Read full article

View more