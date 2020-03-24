Benno: Stay safe and stay at home

Rovers captain Elliott Bennett has urged everyone to take heed and follow the statement made by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.

Strict new curbs on life in the United Kingdom to tackle the spread of coronavirus have been announced by the prime minister earlier this week.

Government guidance says people should only leave home for one of four reasons:

Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine. Shopping trips should be as infrequent as possible

One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk, or cycle. This should be done alone or only with people you live with

Any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person. This includes moving children under the age of 18 between their parents' homes, where applicable. Key workers or those with children identified as vulnerable can continue to take their children to school

Travelling to and from work, but only where work absolutely cannot be done from home

And Bennett, who like the rest of the Rovers squad is training at home, says it's imperative to follow all guidelines to quash the virus from spreading further.

“Everyone's keeping well here, it's a tough time for everyone in the country and I'm just trying to keep my family safe," he told iFollow Rovers when speaking from his home.

“Hopefully the virus can pass quickly and we can all get back to our daily lives.

“I've never experienced anything like this and it's not something I'd wish to experience again. The uncertainty of what's going on, how long it's going to last, it's not ideal.

“I can't complain too much, because there are people out there fighting this with the NHS, the delivery drivers for the food shops who are keeping us all fed," he added.

“They're the most important people of course, helping keep people alive and trying to find a cure for this horrible virus.

“It's a crazy time for everyone. The toughest thing for me as a footballer is missing training. But I appreciate that there are people in such tough situations.

“We know how lucky we are and know as a country how lucky we are to have the NHS.”