Battling qualities there for all to see

“We’ve got that character in the squad to fight right until the end, so the goal came as no surprise to me"

1 Hour ago

Rovers' dramatic late equaliser against Swansea City came as no surprise to defender Ryan Nyambe.

Bradley Johnson slammed home an equaliser five minutes into added time against Steve Cooper's Swans to rescue a point for Rovers at the weekend.

It came after heavy home pressure that saw Danny Graham have his penalty saved before the same man clipped the post soon after.

And speaking after the game, Namibian international Nyambe always felt the pressure would eventually break Swansea late on.

“I think the way we started the second half wasn’t the best, so to get back into the game and get the equaliser was a great moment," the 22-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“The results at the weekend went in our favour a little bit, so we’ve just got to keep going and keep picking points up.

“We need to set the bar and the standards high, because we can’t start a half like we did in the second half, especially in this league.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get all three points, but we’re happy that we kept going and got the equaliser late on.

“The Swansea goals came out of nowhere really and I was surprised by them. That’s football though, anything can happen," he added.

“I remember a few times in League One when we were losing and we’d come back from games to draw or win.

“We’ve got that character in the squad to fight right until the end, so the goal came as no surprise to me.”


