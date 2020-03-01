An Evening with Chris Samba!

Tickets are now on general sale for An Exclusive Evening with Chris Samba.

The giant defender, who became a cult hero during his five-year spell with the club, is taking part in a special Q&A Evening at Ewood Park on Friday March 13th, from 6.30pm.

Tickets, which include a free drink* on arrival, are priced at just £10 for 1875 Club members and £15 for non-members.

A limited number of VIP experience tickets are also available, priced at £40, which include a meal and exclusive meet and greet with the former Rovers skipper before the Q&A. Please email business@rovers.co.uk for more information.

Samba, who joined Rovers from Hertha Berlin in January 2007, went on to play just short of 200 games in blue-and-white, scoring 18 goals.

Fondly remembered for forming a formidable defensive partnership with Ryan Nelsen, his marauding runs from one end of the pitch to the other and his last-minute winner away to Tottenham Hotspur, the no-nonsense defender played a pivotal role in helping Rovers secure successive top 10 finishes in the Premier League, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Following a big-money move to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in February 2012, the 35-year-old later had spells back in England with QPR and Aston Villa, before recently announcing his retirement from football.

To secure your seat at this exclusive event, please visit the Roverstore at Ewood Park, book online here or call 01254 372000. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so book early to avoid disappointment.

*Bottle of beer or a soft drink