Out in force to help those in need

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust staff continued their fantastic work with the Blackburn Foodbank by going out around the town to deliver food packages this week.

Many of the Community Trust’s project delivery has ceased since the COVID-19 outbreak but that hasn’t stopped staff from volunteering to help the local Foodbank out in their hour of need.

This Friday was originally scheduled to be the Sleep Out for Blackburn event with all funds raised to be split between the Community Trust and the Foodbank.

Sadly, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus it had to be cancelled.

Furthermore, the Foodbank based on Oakenhurst Road within the town centre was forced to close its doors to the public this week to protect staff’s wellbeing and help slow the spread.

Both the Foodbank and Community Trust have now come together to help each other out. Staff from the Community Trust have been volunteering to pack a number of vehicles up with donated food to deliver to those vulnerable that might be self-isolating and can’t make it to their local supermarket.

Jess Clegg, who is the Community Trust’s Events & Fundraising officer, said it’s vital that the food packages make it out to those vulnerable in the community.

“There’s people out in our town of Blackburn that are bound to be self-isolating and who maybe vulnerable. They’re not going to have access to the shops, so it’s really important that we’re dropping these food parcels off.

“Blackburn Rovers prides itself from being fantastic in the Community. Like other football clubs, we’re at the heart of our community and I think for us it’s important that we’re out doing this type of thing in giving back to our community.”

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust used their latest man of the match shirt auction to raise money for the Blackburn Foodbank.

Ryan Nyambe’s signed, match-worn shirt raised over £200 which will benefit the Foodbank in bringing the food they need for the vulnerable.

Alongside delivering food packages, Community Trust staff have continued to check in on elderly participants from the Jack Walker’s and Remember the Rovers projects by phone and teaching staff from the Blackburn Rovers Sports College have continued to contact their students using an online virtual classroom.

Community Trust staff will continue their fantastic work with the Foodbank on Friday when they will carry on doing more deliveries around the town.