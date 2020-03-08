A disappointing day

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted his side were beaten by the better team, after going down 3-0 away to Derby County.

A stunner from youngster Louie Sibley and a brace from Chris Martin secured the points for the Rams, who maintained their impressive home record at Pride Park.

The defeat meant Rovers missed out on the chance to climb into the top six, but Mowbray insists there is still a long way to go in the pursuit of the play-offs.

“We lost the game, which is disappointing, of course, but that’s football,” the manager told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I thought Derby played really well today, so you have to give them credit.

“We miss-fired at the top end of the pitch – the runs, the passes, the incisiveness that you need to make the difference.

“Goals change games and unfortunately for us they scored a long-ranger into the top corner and then another one following a strike from distance.

“We just seemed a bit bare on the edge of our box a few times and we paid for it.

“We had some opportunities to score goals, which we didn’t take, and the game fizzled out for us a little bit, so it was a frustrating day.

“We’re going to have days like this, we have to accept it. We’ve been on a pretty decent run. Derby at home are a pretty decent side – they’ve only lost two at home all season in the league – so we have to accept that they’re a good side with some good young talent coming through.

“There was 27,000 here today, Derby are a big club, they’ve been winning games at home all year and they won another one today.

“It was an opportunity to break into the top six, it wasn’t to be, but there’s still a long way to go. There’s still nine games to go, lots of points to play for, we’ve got a lot of teams in and around us to play and those are going to be big, decisive days for us, so we have to brush ourselves down and get ready to go again.”