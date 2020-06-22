Skip to site footer
Club News

Work to do for Wharton and Northampton

The Cobblers find themselves 2-0 down ahead of the second leg of the play-off semi-finals at Cheltenham

4 Hours ago

With a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon, Scott Wharton and Northampton Town will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to reach the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat on home turf to Cheltenham Town last week, Wharton will be hoping for better in tonight's second leg tie at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Goals from Charlie Raglan and Connor Thomas have given advantage to Cheltenham after visiting goalkeeper Owen Evans had earlier saved a penalty from Northampton midfielder Ryan Watson.

Should Northampton be successful over the two legs, then they will play the winners of the other semi-final between Colchester United and Exeter City at Wembley on Monday June 29th.

Colchester hold a slender advantage in that one, with Cohen Bramall's free kick being the difference between the sides ahead of the game in Devon tonight.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

The defender will be aiming for a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

To see how Scott gets on, tune in to Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm. The game kicks off at 8pm.


