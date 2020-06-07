We've still got a great chance of a top six finish

There are now under two weeks to go until Rovers return to action, albeit without supporters backing the team week in, week out.

Tony Mowbray's play-off chasers have stepped up the training schedule as the days and weeks have passed, with the squad now working in bigger groups.

And one of the stars of the campaign so far says everybody's looking forward to getting back doing what they do best.

Lewis Travis has appeared in 35 of Rovers' 37 Championship outings this term, and says there's a steely determination amongst the squad to ensure the remaining nine games of the term are matches to remember.

“Training has been perfectly structured by all the coaches and sports scientists since we came back," Travis explained when detailing the return to Brockhall to iFollow Rovers.

“We’ve done everything right, gradually building the training up bit by bit.

“We couldn’t go at 100% straight away because there would be a risk of injury for everyone.

“I’ve watched the Bundesliga games on the television and it’s not the same to play without supporters.

“But I’m happy to have the games back, although it’s really sad that the fans can’t be back with us.

“I’m been buzzing watching the games on the television because it’s been a long couple of months without football.

“As long as you’re playing football and everyone’s fighting for the same thing, then it’ll be great to be back," he added.

“It’s not as if we’re coming back just to finish the season, we’re coming back because we want to finish in the play-offs and finish the season strongly.

“We’ve got some big games still left to play, we’ve come back fit and we’re ready to give it our best shot because we still have a great chance of getting in those play-offs.”