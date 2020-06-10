We'll have a stronger squad for football's return

Rovers will be boosted by the availability of Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans when the league campaign begins again in just over a week's time.

The duo were both likely to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign through injury, but following the suspension to the season, the pair have now recovered from injury to be available for selection.

And fellow midfielder Stewart Downing believes the return of his team-mates could prove to be a real bonus ahead of the final nine games of the term, which begins against Bristol City on Saturday 20th June.

“It’s helped us a little bit on the injury front," Downing told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the impact of the season coming to a halt.

"Lewis Holtby was probably not going to make the end of the season, but he’s definitely back fit, as is Corry.

“Dacky [Bradley Dack] will be a little bit longer, but players who have carried little niggles over the last few months have allowed themselves to rest up.

“That’s probably helped us out, and we still have one hell of a chance of getting in the play-offs.

“Hopefully we’ll come back with a bit more energy than we had in March and give ourselves a really good chance," he added.

“The aim at the start of the season was to reach the play-offs, that’s what was said when I joined the club.

“Everyone’s believing that we really have a good chance of achieving what we set out to achieve back at the beginning of the season."