Walton loan extended

The Rovers number one will remain at Ewood Park until the end of this season

3 Hours ago

Rovers can announce that on loan goalkeeper Christian Walton has extended his loan deal through to the end of the season.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee will now remain with the club until the end of campaign, and will be allowed to feature in the play-offs should Rovers end the campaign in the top six.

The Rovers number one throughout this campaign, Walton has appeared in each of our 37 league games so far, with Jayson Leutwiler being the preferred choice in the cup competitions.

The 24-year-old will now be aiming to play his part in the final push towards the play-offs in the remaining nine games, two of which will see him return to former clubs Wigan Athletic and Luton Town.


