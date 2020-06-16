Skip to site footer
Tosin: We're ready to go

The defender is almost certain to play a big part in Rovers' final nine games of the season

4 Hours ago

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to play a huge part for Rovers in the final nine games of the season, as the defender aims for a second successive season of finishing in the play-offs.

The 22-year-old was part of the West Bromwich Albion side that ended last term in the top six, before the Baggies lost out to eventual winners Aston Villa following the two-legged semi-final.

Whilst Adarabioyo would like to go two steps further a year on, to do so he'll need to play his part in ensuring that plenty of points are picked up in the last nine games.

There are 27 points available to play for, with the first potential three-point haul available this weekend against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

The squad have already warmed up ahead of a return to home turf, with Adarabioyo joining up with the rest of the group in a behind closed doors inter squad friendly on Monday afternoon.

“It was brilliant to be back at Ewood again, having a game between ourselves, it was great to be back on the grass," the powerful defender told iFollow Rovers.

“Playing in our home stadium without any fans, it’s something we’ll have to get used to.

“It’s going to be different, but with nine games to go we’ve just got to get our head around it and get on with it.

“We all played in empty grounds when we were kids, so it’s not something that we have never done before.

“They are massive games for us, every game is important for us to get into those play-off spots.

“There’s only a few days until our game against Bristol City, we’re all really looking forward to it."

“There were points where you did think that the season would get cancelled," he added following a near three month period without a decision being made.

"But we’re all here now, we’re all ready and we’re all looking forward to the games.

“We wanted to finish the season but we wanted to do it safely. We feel that’s been done now so it’s time to look forward at what’s ahead of us."


