Tosin desperate for better play-off luck

Tosin Adarabioyo's admits that he's still wounded by the play-off heartache of last season, but is hoping for those scars will fully heal this time around - by going up with Rovers.

The Manchester City loanee spent the season with West Bromwich Albion last term, featuring 30 times in the Championship for the Baggies, including the play-off semi-final second leg against eventual promotion winners Aston Villa.

He scored one of the penalties for Albion on the night of that second leg, but couldn't help the club to the Final at Wembley, with missed spot kicks from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi proving crucial on the night.

We're more than a year on from that evening, but Adarabioyo still looks back regretfully with how his time at the Hawthorns ended.

The 22-year-old now has a second chance at glory, with Rovers sitting only three points outside the top six going into tomorrow's home clash with Bristol City.

“Last season with West Brom was heartbreaking for me, the way we lost in the play-offs, so I’ve got a new opportunity this season and I want to take it," he said defiantly to iFollow Rovers.

“The feeling at the end of last season was horrible, so I’m really pushing for better this time around.

“I want to get us into the play-off spots, to Wembley and then into the Premier League for next season.

“With nine games to go, it's a mini-season. We’re not sure what to expect but we’ll be pushing for it.”