Mowbray: Frustration all round

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated and disappointed by the manner in which his side suffered defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Late goals from Lee Evans and Michael Jacobs earned all three points for the hosts, who are now six games unbeaten.

Rovers will count themselves unfortunate at not taking something from the game, with chances coming and going before Evans' opener with just nine minutes remaining.

Jacobs' counter attack saw the winger secure all three points at the death, with Rovers now having another chance to return to winning ways in a few days time at Barnsley.

“It’s very disappointing because we sensed an opportunity in our next two away games to give ourselves a platform but it wasn’t to be," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“I think we created some half-chances really. It’s frustrating for us because I feel we controlled long spells of the game.

“The first half was a little bit end-to-end, but we were on top in the second half. If you create half-chances then they have to go in.

“When the ball flashes across the box, [Sam] Gallagher at the back post with the header, they have to go in. If they do then you could win 1-0.

“The frustration is with the first goal we conceded; messing about, not dealing with it. We made a strange decision to in our own six yard box and invite the pressure onto us

“Wigan are doing exceptionally well and are unbeaten in their last six.

“They have good players and a good team and a game that I never thought we were going to lose, we never even ended up drawing.”