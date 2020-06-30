Punished for not taking our chances

Tony Mowbray felt a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal proved to be his side's downfall in the 2-0 defeat at lowly Barnsley.

Opportunities came and went, particularly in the opening half at Oakwell, but Rovers couldn't find that elusive opener in Yorkshire.

The best chances fell to Dominic Samuel, who skewed wide in the first half before sending another strike over the upright early after the break.

Those missed efforts ended up coming back to bite Rovers on the backside, with goals from Conor Chaplin and Jacob Brown coming either side of Ben Brereton's straight red card.

“It hurts at the moment because we had the chances to win the game, particularly in the first half, after a really fast start from them," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the defeat.

“They’re an energetic team who are fighting for points, but once we saw out the first 15 minutes I felt we could of and should of scored two or three goals in the first half.

“But it wasn’t to be and the second half was disappointing, I’d have to say that.

“It’s another really frustrating day for us. We weren’t good enough after that first half display. You need to knock the stuffing out of the ball and put it in the back of the net when the chances come along.

“We have an array of strikers but nobody’s really firing for us at the moment.

“The game at Wigan needed a bit of magic from an individual, and it was the same tonight.

“When you look at tonight’s game and Saturday’s game, getting that first goal could have resulted in us talking about six points from these last two games."

And Mowbray was particularly irked by the manner of Barnsley's first of the night, with Chaplin delicately glancing home a high ball in from right back Killian Ludewig.

“Their boy came on and scored with his first touch, the red card didn’t help the situation and it didn’t allow us to build up any momentum," he added.

“The kid who headed it in is 5’6’, so am I disappointed? Of course I am, I was a centre half as a player.

“From the position he scored from, we’ve spoken about how their players take up those positions every day this week."

“We have the top of the table side coming on Saturday, so we’ll dust ourselves down and give it our best shot."