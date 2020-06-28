Mowbray reveals extent of Evans' injury

Tony Mowbray admits it remains to be seen how long Corry Evans will be out of action for, after revealing that the Northern Irish midfielder has fractured his toe.

Having been out of action for six months after fracturing his skull against Preston North End in January, Evans returned in the win against Bristol City last weekend, scoring, assisting and earning the Man of the Match award for his starring role.

However, Evans wasn't included in the squad that took on Wigan Athletic on Saturday, and neither did Joe Rankin-Costello.

And although Rankin-Costello is expected to be back sooner rather than later, the news on Evans' condition isn't the best.

“Joe’s feeling his hamstring at the moment," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reporting on the youngster.

"He’s a young boy who’s been asked to come in and hugely lift the level that he normally plays at with the Under-23s.

“As for Corry, it looks like he’s fractured his big toe. It’s too swollen and too sore at the moment, so we’ll see if it settles down or plays with injections.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but at the moment he can’t put his boot on, which is why he didn’t play at Wigan.

“That’s a bit of bad luck after his excellent performance against Bristol City and the injury he sustained against Preston in January," he added.

“It looked as if his season was finished, so for him to pick up and injury in his first game back is pretty cruel for the kid.

“It’s an opportunity for others when people miss out, but Corry’s an international footballer.

“When he’s fit, at it and hungry, he has all the qualities to help us win football matches."