The focus can only be on the next game

Tony Mowbray says Rovers can't look too far ahead of schedule, with focus firmly on Wigan Athletic ahead of this weekend's trip to the DW Stadium.

The boss oversaw a winning return to action against Bristol City last weekend, and Rovers will now be eyeing up back-to-back Championship victories.

Paul Cook's Latics will prove a tough nut to crack however. Not only will the hosts be on a hugh from their latest win against Huddersfield, but they've also earned plenty of shutouts pre-lockdown.

They've won four of their last five league outings and haven't conceded a goal in that time.

But Mowbray knows his side have the quality to break down a stubborn defence, and he's had a week to work on doing just that, which won't be the case after this weekend.

“Looking at the schedule, we’ll be in just about every day now for a month-and-a-bit now, because the games come thick and fast for us," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We have to concentrate on what we can do, the way we play, but also be mindful of the opposition. When the games turnover so quickly, it’s difficult to put the hours in to really study the opposition.

“We should look forward to these remaining games, embrace it and enjoy the challenge of trying to break into that top six. There are life-changing rewards for everyone if we can secure the results that we’re searching for.

“When you look at the fixtures, never mind Leeds and West Brom, we’ve also got trips to Cardiff and Millwall, who are two teams right there around us," he added when looking further ahead.

“We have some huge games and the difficulty is that they are away games, but do the home team have a bit of a disadvantage without the home crowd?

“I think with Millwall in particular, everyone knows about the intensity that the fans generate. With Cardiff, when they’re flying it’s a really passionate part of the world down there.

“Let’s not count any chickens, let’s just play the next game."