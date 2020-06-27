Team news: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his team for today's clash against Wigan Athletic from last weekend's win over Bristol City.

Both alterations are enforced, with Corry Evans missing out due to a foot injury, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello picked up a slight hamstring knock late on last weekend.

Joe Rothwell comes into the side in place of Evans, whilst Ryan Nyambe returns to the starting XI for Rankin-Costello, and is likely to play at right back.

That will mean Elliott Bennett will switch across to left back, with Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams not fit enough to feature at the DW Stadium.

Ex-Wigan loanee Christian Walton continues his run of starts in the league, and returns to a place where he spent the last two seasons prior to moving on loan to Rovers.

Sam Gallagher continues in the starting XI and makes his 100th club career start, whilst there's a spot on the bench for Richie Smallwood, who makes the squad in a league fixture for the first time this season.

The hosts name two Blackburn-born players in their squad, with Anthony Pilkington starting the game and Joe Garner taking his place on the bench.

Their team is unchanged from the side that earned a win at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Wigan Athletic: Marshall, Morsy (c), Kipre, Fox, Williams, Pilkington, Lowe, Dowell, Moore, Byrne, Robinson.

Substitutes: Jones, Balogun, Naismith, Pearce, Evans, Jacobs, Mlakar, Geldhardt, Garner.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bennett (c), Travis, Downing, Rothwell, Gallagher, Holtby, Brereton.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Johnson, Smallwood, Armstrong, Graham, Samuel, Mulgrew, Davenport, Carter.