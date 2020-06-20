Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Bristol City

Football returns for the first time in 98 days as Rovers take on the Reds at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th Rovers start for the visit of one of his former clubs in Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Stewart Downing makes his 700th club career appearance, but both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams - a former City man - haven't made it.

Both were doubts ahead of the game and haven't recovered in time to be a part of the matchday squad.

With nine spots on the substitutes bench, Charlie Mulgrew is part of the squad for the first time since our home clash with Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the season.

Ryan Nyambe misses out on the squad after picking up a dead leg this week, but should be okay for the trip to Wigan Athletic in a week's time.

For the visitors, former Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer starts on the bench. The tricky winger appeared 17 times during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring three times.

There's also a return for Benik Afobe, who joins Palmer as a substitute after recovering from a long-term knee injury picked up towards the beginning of this season.

Kick-off today is at 3pm, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media accounts.

For any FAQs regarding today's iFollow, please click here.

Rovers: Walton, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bennett (c), Travis, Evans, Gallagher, Holtby, Downing, Brereton.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Mulgrew, Davenport, Johnson, Armstrong, Rothwell, Graham, Carter, Samuel.

Bristol City: Bentley, Baker, Smith (c), Diedhiou, O'Dowda, Eliasson, Paterson, Kalas, Rowe, Pereira, Massengo.

Substitutes: Maenpaa, Hunt, DaSilva, Wells, Vyner, Williams, Benkovic, Afobe, Palmer.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Mowbray: Huge credit to the lads

Just now

Rovers ensured that a first return to action got off to the perfect start with an outstanding performance and victory against Bristol City, and Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled.

Read full article

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

6 Hours ago

Just in time for today's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We're ready for the restart

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's imperative that we start well

9 Hours ago

Read full article

View more