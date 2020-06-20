Team news: Rovers v Bristol City

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th Rovers start for the visit of one of his former clubs in Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Stewart Downing makes his 700th club career appearance, but both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams - a former City man - haven't made it.

Both were doubts ahead of the game and haven't recovered in time to be a part of the matchday squad.

With nine spots on the substitutes bench, Charlie Mulgrew is part of the squad for the first time since our home clash with Charlton Athletic on the opening day of the season.

Ryan Nyambe misses out on the squad after picking up a dead leg this week, but should be okay for the trip to Wigan Athletic in a week's time.

For the visitors, former Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer starts on the bench. The tricky winger appeared 17 times during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring three times.

There's also a return for Benik Afobe, who joins Palmer as a substitute after recovering from a long-term knee injury picked up towards the beginning of this season.

Kick-off today is at 3pm, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media accounts.

For any FAQs regarding today's iFollow, please click here.

Rovers: Walton, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bennett (c), Travis, Evans, Gallagher, Holtby, Downing, Brereton.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Mulgrew, Davenport, Johnson, Armstrong, Rothwell, Graham, Carter, Samuel.

Bristol City: Bentley, Baker, Smith (c), Diedhiou, O'Dowda, Eliasson, Paterson, Kalas, Rowe, Pereira, Massengo.

Substitutes: Maenpaa, Hunt, DaSilva, Wells, Vyner, Williams, Benkovic, Afobe, Palmer.