Team news: Rovers v Barnsley

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter against Barnsley.

Charlie Mulgrew plays for Rovers for the 100th time in the league, and for the first time since the opening day of the season against Charlton Athletic.

The Scot comes in in place of Darragh Lenihan, whose wife has gone into labour with their first child.

Lewis Travis misses out due to a knee injury, with Bradley Johnson slotting back into the centre of midfield.

Tosin Adarabioyo makes his 50th career league start, whilst there's a milestone for Christian Walton, who makes his 150th career league appearance.

Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher drop to the bench, with starting berths handed to Dominic Samuel and former Barnsley loanee Adam Armstrong.

Young Academy graduate Jack Vale earns a place in the squad for the first time in his career.

For the hosts, Gerhard Struber includes a former Rovers Academy man Ben Williams in their starting lineup.

Struber makes one change from the side that started the draw with Millwall on Saturday - Jordan Williams come in for Kilian Ludewig.

Kick-off is at 6pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Barnsley: Walton, J. Williams, B. Williams, Andersen, Brown, Woodrow, Ritzmaier, Sollbauer, Mowatt (c), Simoes, Palmer.

Substitutes: Collins, Bahre, Chaplin, Ludewig, Thomas, Schmidt, Styles, Oduor, Halme.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Mulgrew, Bennett (c), Downing, Rothwell, Johnson, Holtby, Samuel, Armstrong.

Substitutes:Leutwiler, Smallwood, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Davenport, Brereton, Carter, Vale.