Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Barnsley

Four changes to the team see starts for Mulgrew, Johnson, Armstrong and Samuel at Oakwell

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter against Barnsley.

Charlie Mulgrew plays for Rovers for the 100th time in the league, and for the first time since the opening day of the season against Charlton Athletic.

The Scot comes in in place of Darragh Lenihan, whose wife has gone into labour with their first child.

Lewis Travis misses out due to a knee injury, with Bradley Johnson slotting back into the centre of midfield.

Tosin Adarabioyo makes his 50th career league start, whilst there's a milestone for Christian Walton, who makes his 150th career league appearance.

Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher drop to the bench, with starting berths handed to Dominic Samuel and former Barnsley loanee Adam Armstrong.

Young Academy graduate Jack Vale earns a place in the squad for the first time in his career.

For the hosts, Gerhard Struber includes a former Rovers Academy man Ben Williams in their starting lineup.

Struber makes one change from the side that started the draw with Millwall on Saturday - Jordan Williams come in for Kilian Ludewig.

Kick-off is at 6pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Barnsley: Walton, J. Williams, B. Williams, Andersen, Brown, Woodrow, Ritzmaier, Sollbauer, Mowatt (c), Simoes, Palmer.

Substitutes: Collins, Bahre, Chaplin, Ludewig, Thomas, Schmidt, Styles, Oduor, Halme.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Mulgrew, Bennett (c), Downing, Rothwell, Johnson, Holtby, Samuel, Armstrong.

Substitutes:Leutwiler, Smallwood, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Davenport, Brereton, Carter, Vale.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

26 February 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's crunch league encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Charlton Athletic v Rovers

15 February 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Hull City

11 February 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his team for tonight's Sky Bet Championship contest against Hull City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

28 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Punished for not taking our chances

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray felt a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal proved to be his side's downfall in the 2-0 defeat at lowly Barnsley.

Read full article

Club News

A positive approach to Oakwell outing

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Just sign in!

9 Hours ago

Ahead of this evening's game against Barnsley, supporters who have redeemed their iFollow Rovers codes just need to sign in to watch the first of our remaining eight encounters.

Read full article

Club News

Home and away shirts now just £20!

10 Hours ago

We've slashed prices on both home and away shirts from now until the end of the season!

Read full article

View more