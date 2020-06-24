Strength in depth crucial for us, says Lewis

Starting on Saturday at Wigan Athletic, the final eight games of the season will come thick and fast, and Lewis Holtby says everyone will need to be on board for what will be a hectic schedule.

The German schemer is one player who has benefitted from the three month suspension to the season, which has allowed him to overcome a troublesome knee injury to play a part in the remainder of the campaign.

He earned a starting berth in the first game back against Bristol City and managed to get 65 minutes under his belt for his comeback.

Corry Evans is another who has recovered in time for the run in, to give Tony Mowbray another option in the final outings of the season.

Aside from long-term absentee Bradley Dack, the boss is expected to have all senior options available to choose from at Wigan, and Holtby says that works perfectly for what is a competitive squad.

“I’m so thankful that I could play at the weekend, especially from the start, but now it’s time to look forward to a tough period," he said to iFollow Rovers when previewing the next run of games.

“We will have had a week’s rest by the time we get to Wigan, but the games will soon fly in and we need every guy, myself included, to play their part.

“We had five substitutes come on against Bristol City and everyone put in a great shift.

“Arma came off the bench to score, Danny worked unbelievably hard and is in brilliant shape, Dominic Samuel is another who worked hard down the right side.

“It’s a competitive squad that we have and it allows everyone to push themselves to their highest capabilities."

The next two outings are against two sides in the relegation battle, with a trip to Barnsley on the agenda just three days after the game at Wigan.

And Holtby says Rovers can't simply turn up and expect to win at either the DW Stadium or Oakwell.

“I think both Wigan and Barnsley won at the weekend, a good result for Wigan and an outstanding one for Barnsley at QPR," he added.

“We have to focus on our game, it doesn’t matter who comes to Ewood or where we go, it’s down to us."