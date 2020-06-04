Skip to site footer
Stewy eager to stick around a little longer

The experienced midfielder has produced plenty of consistent displays during his first season at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Stewart Downing says that he would love to extend his stay at Rovers into a second season at Ewood Park.

Arriving in East Lancashire armed a stellar CV, Downing linked up with Rovers following his departure from hometown club Middlesbrough.

It's fair to say that Downing has oozed class in blue-and-white since swapping the north-east for the north-west, and the ex-Liverpool and West Ham United man, who has 35 caps for England, admits he'd love to remain a Rover beyond the end of the 2019-20 season.

“I spoke to the manager before the lockdown and we agreed that we’d speak once we got back in, which we have done," he revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“I’d love to stay and I think he would like me to stay as well.

“I’m not putting any pressure on him for an answer, I think we’ll have an answer from the club in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m pretty laid back about it to be honest. The main thing for me is to come back fit and ready to crack on with the games.

“The signs have been positive that he’d like me to stay, I’ve really enjoyed it at the club and would love to stay."

Downing's influence during his maiden campaign has seen him appear in 34 of the 37 league games played so far this term.

And he's still hopeful that the season can end memorably.

“Hopefully we can have a really strong finish to this season and then start the next one just as strong," he added.

“I’ve settled well here, the lads are great, I still really enjoy it and I’ve been buzzing to get back into training.

“When you get to my age you maybe find the running a little bit tougher, but I think it’s only time to go when you don’t miss everything about the game.

“For me, I really have been missing it, I’ve been itching to get back and I’m desperate to finish the season strongly."


