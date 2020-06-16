Stay home and tune in as the journey continues

EFL Clubs are encouraging supporters to stay away and tune in to all remaining 2019-20 matches from home with fans being given unprecedented access to Live games on Sky Sports and online.

The EFL have a proud history of developing innovative new ways to attract supporters through the turnstiles, but the message has been reversed in line with football’s return on a behind closed doors basis with the safety of fans, club personnel and the frontline services the principle priority.



Supporters are now being asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid congregating outside stadiums as part of a new campaign message: ‘When we play, please stay away’ ahead of EFL matches returning for the first time since March on a behind closed doors basis.



All EFL matches are available to view from home, with matches being made available through coverage on Sky Sports or iFollow (or Club equivalent) streaming services.



On Thursday 18 June, Sky Sports will televise the first leg of the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals, before hosting live coverage of three Sky Bet Championship fixtures over the opening weekend of the restart, with Fulham v Brentford kicking off the action at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 June.



Full details of first weekend of resumed Sky Bet Championship and League Two Play-Off Semi-Final fixtures are detailed below. All games not shown on Sky Sports are available for fans to view via iFollow (or their Club equivalent) streaming service.



Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals

Thursday 18 June



Colchester United v Exeter City

5.15pm

Only available on Sky Sports



Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town

7.45pm

Only available on Sky Sports

Sky Bet Championship

Saturday 20 June



Fulham v Brentford

12.30pm

Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Middlesbrough v Swansea City

12.30pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Millwall v Derby County

1pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Rovers v Bristol City

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Hull City v Charlton Athletic

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Luton Town v Preston North End

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Reading v Stoke City

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

3pm

Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

3pm

Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



Sunday 21 June



Cardiff City v Leeds United

12pm

Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service



The live League fixtures broadcast on Sky Sports will also be streamed on a Club’s iFollow (or equivalent) service, with access provided for Season Ticket Holders.



This access will be determined by the Club where the supporter holds a Season Ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual Club. Where applicable, clubs will send out promo codes prior to this weekends’ fixtures.



Non-season Ticket holding supporters will also be able to purchase access to games not shown on Sky Sports for the current match price pass of £10.



Supporters are able to help their Clubs throughout the ongoing pandemic by purchasing an iFollow pass, with at least 70% of iFollow net revenue going to their club. 80% of the net revenue from a UK Match pass also goes back to their club.