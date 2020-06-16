Stay home and tune in as the journey continues

EFL Clubs are encouraging supporters to stay away and tune in to all remaining 2019-20 matches from home with fans being given unprecedented access to Live games on Sky Sports and online.
The EFL have a proud history of developing innovative new ways to attract supporters through the turnstiles, but the message has been reversed in line with football’s return on a behind closed doors basis with the safety of fans, club personnel and the frontline services the principle priority.
Supporters are now being asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid congregating outside stadiums as part of a new campaign message: ‘When we play, please stay away’ ahead of EFL matches returning for the first time since March on a behind closed doors basis.
All EFL matches are available to view from home, with matches being made available through coverage on Sky Sports or iFollow (or Club equivalent) streaming services.
On Thursday 18 June, Sky Sports will televise the first leg of the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals, before hosting live coverage of three Sky Bet Championship fixtures over the opening weekend of the restart, with Fulham v Brentford kicking off the action at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 June.
Full details of first weekend of resumed Sky Bet Championship and League Two Play-Off Semi-Final fixtures are detailed below. All games not shown on Sky Sports are available for fans to view via iFollow (or their Club equivalent) streaming service.
Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals
Thursday 18 June
Colchester United v Exeter City
5.15pm
Only available on Sky Sports
Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town
7.45pm
Only available on Sky Sports
Sky Bet Championship
Saturday 20 June
Fulham v Brentford
12.30pm
Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Middlesbrough v Swansea City
12.30pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Millwall v Derby County
1pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Rovers v Bristol City
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Hull City v Charlton Athletic
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Luton Town v Preston North End
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Reading v Stoke City
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
3pm
Available on iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City
3pm
Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
Sunday 21 June
Cardiff City v Leeds United
12pm
Available on Sky Sports and to Season Ticket holders via iFollow (or Club equivalent) service
The live League fixtures broadcast on Sky Sports will also be streamed on a Club’s iFollow (or equivalent) service, with access provided for Season Ticket Holders.
This access will be determined by the Club where the supporter holds a Season Ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual Club. Where applicable, clubs will send out promo codes prior to this weekends’ fixtures.
Non-season Ticket holding supporters will also be able to purchase access to games not shown on Sky Sports for the current match price pass of £10.
Supporters are able to help their Clubs throughout the ongoing pandemic by purchasing an iFollow pass, with at least 70% of iFollow net revenue going to their club. 80% of the net revenue from a UK Match pass also goes back to their club.