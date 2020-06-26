Side before self

Charlie Mulgrew openly admits that this season has been a "weird" campaign to reflect on, but he's gunning to ensure the end of the term ends on a high note.

At 34, and with over 450 club appearances under his belt, Scotland international Mulgrew has experienced it all in his footballing career.

But the beginning of this season was a strange one for the defender, who started against Charlton Athletic for Rovers on the opening day of the term, before spending the first half of the campaign with Wigan Athletic.

And ahead of a return to the DW Stadium with Rovers, Mulgrew insists he will ensure he does the best for the team, even if he doesn't get any minutes against the Latics.

“It’s about being as fit as you can be and be able to control the controllables," he said when discussing game time with iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve been in football long enough to know how quickly things can turn. At the moment I’m not in the team, but I’m giving it everything I can because I want this team and this club to be successful.

“I’m pushing as hard as I can and hopefully that pushes everyone else on to perform the best they can.

“You have two choices when you’re not in the team; you can keep your head down and get on with it, or you can sulk and down tools.

“What one’s going to benefit the team, benefit yourself and set an example? There’s only one answer and that’s to get your head down and continue to train as hard as possible.

“It’s a team game and if the team do well then everyone benefits - the staff, yourself, the supporters, the club," he added.

“First and foremost it’s about the team, getting the results will ensure everything will come together. It’s been a weird season for me, starting the campaign here in the team before going on loan.

“Coming back, it was a difficult situation to try and get back in the team, but like I say, I’ve been in football long enough and have played enough games to know that football is full of ups and downs.

“It’s not about how many times you’re down, it’s about how many times you pick yourself up and keep going forward.

“Hopefully the weird season can end with a positive result."