Scott set for Wembley date!

Scott Wharton and Northampton Town managed to overcome a two-goal deficit to book their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Northampton will now play Exeter City - who triumphed over Colchester United - in a behind-closed-doors final at Wembley Stadium on Monday 29th June.

Finding themselves 2-0 down from the first leg at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton pulled a goal back in the second leg after nine minutes thanks to Vadaine Oliver's downward header.

On loan striker Callum Morton added two further goals to settle the tie after the break, with the crucial third strike coming 13 minutes from time.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

The defender will be aiming for a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

Congratulations, Scott!