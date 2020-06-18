Scott set for play-off showdown

Scott Wharton will be looking to make home advantage count when Northampton Town take on Cheltenham Town this evening in the first leg of the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

The clash takes place at Sixfields this evening (Thursday June 18th), kick-off 7.45pm, with the second leg at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Monday June 22nd (kick-off 8pm).

Should Northampton be successful over the two legs, then they will play the winners of the other semi-final between Colchester United and Exeter City at Wembley on Monday June 29th.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

The defender will be aiming for a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

To see how Scott gets on, tune in to Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

We wish the 22-year-old, and Northampton, well in the play-offs.