Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Scott set for play-off showdown

The defender is likely to feature for Keith Curle's Northampton Town this evening at Sixfields

1 Hour ago

Scott Wharton will be looking to make home advantage count when Northampton Town take on Cheltenham Town this evening in the first leg of the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

The clash takes place at Sixfields this evening (Thursday June 18th), kick-off 7.45pm, with the second leg at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Monday June 22nd (kick-off 8pm).

Should Northampton be successful over the two legs, then they will play the winners of the other semi-final between Colchester United and Exeter City at Wembley on Monday June 29th.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

The defender will be aiming for a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

To see how Scott gets on, tune in to Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.

We wish the 22-year-old, and Northampton, well in the play-offs.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Striking delight for White

6 January 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White scored his first ever goal for Barrow as the National League high-flyers smashed Ebbsfleet United at Holker Street at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Scott's selected!

10 December 2019

Rovers defender Scott Wharton has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for November.

Read full article

Club News

Great Scott!

6 December 2019

It was an excellent November for the Rovers first team, but away from Ewood Park there was another member of the squad that was shining bright in League Two.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another strike for Scott and a win for White

25 November 2019

For the second week in succession Scott Wharton was back in amongst the goals for League Two side Northampton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

“The aim is to be in the squad for the first game of next season"

21 Hours ago

The target is locked in for Bradley Dack; he wants to be in the squad for the first game of next season, whenever that may be, and feels he's on track to be back better than ever before.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers to pay tribute to Covid victims

17 June 2020

Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

17 June 2020

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

Read full article

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

17 June 2020

Just in time for Saturday's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more