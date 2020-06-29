Skip to site footer
Samuel: We're desperate to put things right

A trip to Barnsley offers the perfect opportunity for Rovers to get back on track

2 Hours ago

Dominic Samuel admits that a trip to Barnsley offers a prime opportunity for Rovers to right the wrongs from the weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year-old emerged off the bench at the DW Stadium and will have counted himself unfortunate to have not got his name on the scoresheet on what was a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

The frontman came agonisingly close to latching onto the end of a teasing Adam Armstrong cross which would have put Rovers in front, before David Marshall's fingertips denied him from equalising soon after.

But ahead of Tuesday's trip to Oakwell, Samuel's hoping for better fortunes and a happier ending as he bids to help Rovers keep up the chase for the top six.

“Saturday was a bad day at the office, it’s always bad when you lose," he told iFollow Rovers in the pre-match press conference.

“With the games coming thick and fast, Tuesday gives us a chance to put Saturday’s performance behind us quickly.

“With football, especially with these games coming up, it’s a really quick turnaround for everyone.

“There’s a demand in the sport and you work hard for that every day. We have a good squad with good depth, so the schedule shouldn’t prove to be a major problem for us," he added.

“Between now and the end of the season, as long as we keep racking up those points, we’ll remain in contention.

“We can’t think too far ahead, it’s about staying focused on the next challenge.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in games, for whatever reason."


