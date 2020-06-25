Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Ryan's return a timely boost

But Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams will miss out on this weekend's trip to Wigan Athletic

Just now

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The Namibia international full back has fully recovered from the dead leg that kept him out of the excellent win against Bristol City, with Elliott Bennett stepping in at right back.

However, on the other flank Mowbray will have a decision to make. Joe Rankin-Costello took that spot in the back four last weekend, with the boss hopeful that Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams would be back just in time for our upcoming local derby with Wigan.

But the duo haven't made it and will miss the game at the DW Stadium.

“Ryan’s been training with the group for the last few days and hopefully there’s no reoccurrences of anything with him," the boss told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Amari’i and Derrick are not quite ready yet.

“Again, there are situations where you try and work out whether you gamble or not, and I don’t think we’ve reached that stage yet.

“They’ll be back on the grass soon enough and if we need to then we’ll push them in a week or two before, but if we don’t need then we can give them time to get up to speed and work for their opportunity."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

No need to risk defensive duo

12 June 2020

With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.

Read full article

Club News

Injury issues ahead of New Year's Day trip

30 December 2019

Tony Mowbray says time will tell whether he'll have a number of first team players back available for the New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Holtby and Evans returns

19 June 2020

There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...

Read full article

Club News

Boss expecting Ryan's return for weekend Wigan trip

23 June 2020

Tony Mowbray says it's looking likely that Ryan Nyambe will be back in contention to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Winning breeds confidence

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Strength in depth crucial for us, says Lewis

19 Hours ago

Starting on Saturday at Wigan Athletic, the final eight games of the season will come thick and fast, and Lewis Holtby says everyone will need to be on board for what will be a hectic schedule.

Read full article

Club News

"Every game has a cup final feel to it"

20 Hours ago

With 24 points still available to Rovers and the play-offs in sight, Darragh Lenihan says the team will be treating the final eight games as cup final showdowns.

Read full article

View more