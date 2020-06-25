Ryan's return a timely boost

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The Namibia international full back has fully recovered from the dead leg that kept him out of the excellent win against Bristol City, with Elliott Bennett stepping in at right back.

However, on the other flank Mowbray will have a decision to make. Joe Rankin-Costello took that spot in the back four last weekend, with the boss hopeful that Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams would be back just in time for our upcoming local derby with Wigan.

But the duo haven't made it and will miss the game at the DW Stadium.

“Ryan’s been training with the group for the last few days and hopefully there’s no reoccurrences of anything with him," the boss told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Amari’i and Derrick are not quite ready yet.

“Again, there are situations where you try and work out whether you gamble or not, and I don’t think we’ve reached that stage yet.

“They’ll be back on the grass soon enough and if we need to then we’ll push them in a week or two before, but if we don’t need then we can give them time to get up to speed and work for their opportunity."