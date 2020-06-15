As the club prepare Ewood Park with social distancing measures, the Roverstore remains closed.

Supporters can still make purchases at roverstore.co.uk, but are reminded that whilst we continue to work on a skeleton staff orders are currently only being despatched Fridays, regardless of the day ordered on the website.

A Click & Collect service is also currently unavailable.

Enquiries for the upcoming streaming of matches can be made to tickets@rovers.co.uk or by calling 01254 372000

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.