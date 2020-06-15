Skip to site footer
Commercial

Roverstore remains closed

Orders can still be placed online at roverstore.co.uk

13 Hours ago

As the club prepare Ewood Park with social distancing measures, the Roverstore remains closed.

Supporters can still make purchases at roverstore.co.uk, but are reminded that whilst we continue to work on a skeleton staff orders are currently only being despatched Fridays, regardless of the day ordered on the website.

A Click & Collect service is also currently unavailable.

Enquiries for the upcoming streaming of matches can be made to tickets@rovers.co.uk or by calling 01254 372000

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.


My Rovers – Your single login for news, retail and tickets!

8 June 2020

As part of a digital account overhaul, we have introduced My Rovers account across many of our digital platforms.

Rovers make 1,000th delivery for Blackburn Foodbank

1 June 2020

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been working hard alongside Blackburn Foodbank to best serve our community in a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Be Rovers Ready

24 April 2020

Huge 40% savings on kit and training wear!

21 March 2020

You can bag yourself a bargain ahead of the final nine games of the season, by visiting the Roverstore now!

