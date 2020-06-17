Skip to site footer
Rovers to pay tribute to Covid victims

Family and friends can form part of a special tribute in this weekend's first digital programme

5 Hours ago

Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season this weekend.

With the remaining fixtures resuming behind closed doors, the club will be producing a digital matchday programme, which supporters will be able to download for free on the day of the game.

The club wishes to dedicate a section in the popular publication for fans to remember family, friends and loved ones who have fallen victim to the virus over recent months.

Whilst we celebrate the lives of those who are special to us that we have lost, the club would also like to celebrate the arrival of any new members to the Rovers family, who have been born during the lockdown period.

Those wishing for a relative, friend or new-born baby to be included in Saturday’s first ever digital edition should email the relevant information (name, age, hometown etc), along with a photo, to roversremember@rovers.co.uk.

The club also plans to hold another special matchday tribute at Ewood Park when supporters are allowed back in the stadium.

There will be a period of applause ahead of Saturday's home game against Bristol City, as the club display their gratitude and recognise the brave NHS heroes and key workers who have been working on the frontline to support our wider communities throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

The minute's applause will also provide an opportunity for the players and staff to pay tribute to two former Rovers players - Peter Whittingham and Jim Fryatt - who have sadly passed away in recent months.


