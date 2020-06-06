⏪ Rovers Rewind: The taming of the Trotters!

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the emphatic 4-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park from August 2013, as voted for by supporters on Twitter.

There were over 1,000 votes from you all, and just 0.3% of the vote between the top two choices!

🗳️ We've been trying to decide on our next #RoversRewind and have four classics to choose from.



Now the decision lies in your hands!



⏰ You'll have to be quick - voting closes at 10pm this evening! — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) June 5, 2020

We will now be showing the memorable match against the Trotters in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Sunday 7th June.

Fans may remember David Dunn's fine footwork and finish to put Rovers ahead midway through the first half of the derby clash.

Star striker Jordan Rhodes made it 2-0 just moments later, only for Alex Baptiste, who would join Rovers on loan from Bolton a year later, to pull a goal back just before half time.

Corry Evans then marked his home debut for the club with a scorcher from long range to add to Rovers' tally with 22 minutes remaining, before that man Rhodes, who would end the campaign with 25 goals in all competitions, completed his brace late on.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

This week's match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995), Liverpool (May 1995), Chelsea (December 2009), Leicester City (May 1992), Burnley (October 2009) and Liverpool (December 2006) which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!