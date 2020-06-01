Rovers Rewind: Benni's Boxing Day delivery!

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Ewood Park from Decembet 2006.

We will be showing the memorable match in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Wednesday night.

Fans may remember Benni McCarthy being the match-winner on Boxing Day of 2006, with the South African hitman finishing off a fine flowing move.

Rovers showed their grit and determination on the day, with Brad Friedel pulling off a string of stops to preserve Rovers' advantage and earn a clean sheet.

The American was also indebted to his post, which stopped Liverpool's Spanish schemer Xabi Alonso from equalising late on.

And there was plenty of praise to come Brad's way post-match in Mark Hughes' press conference.

"Brad Friedel was magnificent - he made some crucial saves, commanded the box and was an inspiration to everyone in front of him," the manager reflected.

"I think everybody grew because of his presence on the field."

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

