⏪ Rovers Rewind: Rovers brush away Barcelona!

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected a five-goal thrilled at Ewood Park from August 2001, when we beat Spanish heavyweights Barcelona!

We will now be showing the memorable match against the European giants in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm tomorrow evening (Wednesday 10th June).

The likes of Xavi, Carles Puyol and Pepe Reina may have gone on to be part of the Spanish World Cup-winning squad in 2010, but the trio couldn't earn victory at Ewood Park nine years earlier!

They were all named in a star-studded Barca squad which also featured the likes of Dutch duo Marc Overmars and Patrick Kluivert, who both started the friendly match in East Lancashire.

Current Derby County boss Philip Cocu was the man who gave the Catalans an early lead at Ewood, but the hosts battled back to take a slender advantage into half time thanks to a strike from Garry Flitcroft and a scruffy Nathan Blake finish.

That man Xavi stroked home a penalty midway through the second half, but Rovers battled back in style, and it was left to Barca old boy Mark Hughes to win the game for Graeme Souness' side with just 10 minutes remaining.

That earned a famous win in the Lancashire drizzle as Rovers geared themselves up for a first season back in the top flight.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

This week's match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995), Liverpool (May 1995), Chelsea (December 2009), Leicester City (May 1992), Burnley (October 2009), Liverpool (December 2006) and Bolton Wanderers (August 2013) which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!