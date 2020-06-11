Rovers provide further update on streaming service

Rovers would like to clarify its position on a number of queries that supporters have raised in regards to their season tickets and the streaming of matches for the remainder of the season.

Both the club and the EFL have worked tirelessly to ensure that supporters are given every opportunity to watch what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the 2019-20 Championship campaign, whilst at the same time safeguarding the future of the club.

As confirmed over the weekend, season ticket holders will be provided with access to streams of ALL nine remaining Rovers fixtures, including any games selected for coverage on Sky Sports.

Games that are not selected for live TV broadcast can be purchased by all other supporters, with match passes priced at £10 in the UK and £5 for international fans. Fixtures which are shown on Sky Sports will not be available on iFollow Rovers to non-season ticket holders.

During this unprecedented period, we are urging Rovers fans to stand with us and show their support, as we work towards a successful end to the season and a brighter future for everyone connected to the club.

For further information and answers to all other enquiries, please see the detailed Q&A below:

- What does this mean for season ticket holders?

Season ticket holders will have access to ALL nine of Rovers’ remaining games of the season.

- What does this mean for non-season ticket holders?



Non-season ticket holders can purchase a match pass to view Rovers’ games at £10 per game. Due to licensing restrictions, they will not be able to purchase an individual match pass for games that are selected to be shown live on Sky Sports. The club will update supporters as soon as any of our games are announced for live TV broadcast. Season ticket holders will still be able to watch these matches regardless of whether they are selected for a live broadcast on Sky Sports.

- How do I watch the game?



Supporters can watch the match via the rovers.co.uk website by clicking on the iFollow links or watch it on Rovers’ EFL App available on the App store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/blackburn-rovers-official-app/id1256620080 and Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.neulion.efl0005

Season ticket holders will receive a code via email to watch the remaining nine games that will only be valid for the device it is redeemed on.

- Do you need to subscribe?



Supporters will be required to sign up for an iFollow account here: https://www.rovers.co.uk/my-account/

An iFollow account is the EFL’s streaming platform that will be required to log in to and enter a unique code that will be emailed to the supporter. We would recommend using the same email address that is attached to your season ticket and MyRovers account.

To ensure your email is correct and linked to your season ticket, we advise all supporters to create or update their MyRovers single log in here: https://signin.rovers.co.uk/

Full details here: https://www.rovers.co.uk/news/2020/june/my-rovers-official-press-release/

- What about iFollow subscribers from abroad?



Supporters with a current seasonal pass from a country where the streaming of all matches is permitted will continue to use that subscription.

- I'm an iFollow member, will I be able to watch the games for free?



If you are a season ticket holder, then yes, otherwise you will need to purchase a match pass in order to watch the games. If you are an international season or monthly pass holder, you will be able to access streams for all of Rovers’ remaining fixtures, except for those shown on Sky Sports.

- What happens to supporters who bought a Half Season Ticket, Super 6 or Final 4 package?



Supporters who have purchased a Half Season Ticket, Super 6 or Final 4 ticket will also receive access to watch ALL of Rovers' remaining fixtures via iFollow Rovers.

- What happens if I bought a match ticket for a postponed home game at Ewood Park?



The club would like to offer a match ticket for a corresponding category fixture at Ewood Park when supporters are allowed back into the stadium.

- What will happen with regards to away tickets purchased?



As with home match tickets, we would like to offer an away match ticket of a corresponding value as soon as we are in a position to do so.



- What about season ticket holders who don't have internet access?



We understand that this solution will not be ideal for all supporters’ circumstances and appreciate your patience at this time. This has been an unprecedented and difficult challenge to balance the survival of the club and ensuring our supporters receive the best value and experience possible in the circumstances.

- How will I get the pass?

Season ticket holders will receive a unique code via the email address attached to their season ticket application. To ensure this is correct and you receive your code for each game, please create or update your MyRovers single log in (https://www.rovers.co.uk/news/2020/june/my-rovers-official-press-release/) and make sure your ticketing account is linked. The easiest way to do this is to use the same email address as you have done previously for purchasing your season ticket.

You will need to redeem your code via the EFL’s iFollow platform. We would recommend using the same email address as used with your MyRovers single log in account when registering for ease of any troubleshooting that may be required.

We will notify supporters shortly when we are sending out the codes via the club website and social media platforms.

For supporters who do not have access to an email but can still make arrangements to stream the game, the club are looking into the option of being able to pick up their unique code from ticket collections at the Roverstore.

What do I need to do on matchdays?



Streams will go live one hour before kick-off of every match. Please log in as early as possible within that hour to ensure you can connect and that the stream is functioning on your device. It is imperative you allow as much time as possible to spot any issues, which in turn will give the streaming providers more time to work on any problems.



- Can I have a step-by-step guide to register?



Yes. We will be producing this soon to hopefully make the process as simple and clear as possible. We shall update you on our website, social media and emails when this is available.



- Will you get in touch with season ticket holders?



Yes. Season ticket holders shall receive communications from the club over the coming days, clarifying our position and ensuring that all are kept up to date with the latest developments. We remind supporters that we will be communicating with all season ticket holders on an operational level to allow them access to streamed games, however marketing and news emails are at the discretion of each supporter’s marketing preferences, which can be updated at any time in their account preferences.

- There is more than one season ticket holder in my household, therefore I’m only using one of our codes.



We recognise that this solution will not be ideal for all circumstances. However, we do appreciate your cooperation in making sure that the club has the best chance of recovering from these uncertain economic times in the best financial shape possible and we will consider this in our future season ticket plans.

We would remind supporters that each code will only allow one device access to the nine match streams, so if various members of the same household wish to watch the match on different screens or devices then they will need to redeem multiple codes. With kick-off times differing, we would recommend taking this into consideration when redeeming your code(s).

- Can Rovers fans watch other Championship games on iFollow?



If supporters wish to watch other Sky Bet Championship games on iFollow they can purchase a £10 match pass for the games they wish to view.

- Will there be IT support?

Yes. If you are experiencing issues with receiving your unique code or creating a MyRovers single login account, it may be that your ticketing and retail account is not linked correctly. In this situation, please email the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk. Please note that we are currently working on a reduced staffing structure so we appreciate your patience as we answer an increased number of queries at this time.

If you are experiencing problems with the stream or logging into the EFL iFollow platform, please contact the EFL’s helpdesk on iFollow@efl.com or use the livechat on their site.

- What is the club’s position regarding refunds?

Rovers would like to reassure supporters that the effects of the Coronavirus on our community are of the upmost concern to everyone at the club and we appreciate that fans and their families will have been presented with financial challenges as a result. We also appreciate your understanding of the financial issues the club have and are currently facing, as a result of being unable to host supporters inside Ewood Park. Refunding supporters would come at a significant financial cost to the club, at a time when our revenues have reduced to zero, and would have a serious detrimental effect on the club’s operations going forward. We therefore believe the best value solution for both supporters and the club is providing season ticket holders with free access to all of the remaining live streamed games. In order to safeguard the future of the club, we would ask supporters to stand with us and not request cash refunds, which will ensure the club remains on the strongest financial footing possible in order to work towards our collective goals as #OneRoversTogether.