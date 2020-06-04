Rovers progress to Phase 2 training

Preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 Championship season have taken another step forward, with Rovers moving into Phase 2 of training.

Manager Tony Mowbray and the first team squad have been back at Brockhall since Monday May 25th, training in small groups in line with the EFL’s Return to Training protocol and Government guidelines on social distancing.

From today, the players will train at the Senior Training Centre in larger groups, up to a maximum number of 12, with close contact permitted.

Technical training and tackling is allowed, however all players and staff will maintain high levels of hygiene and use their best endeavours to maintain social distancing wherever possible during this next phase.

Each training session will be risk-assessed beforehand, as the emphasis remains on minimising the level of interaction between players and the length of time they spend in close proximity to one another.

All other Public Health England and medical guidelines, which were put in place to ensure the training ground remains a safe environment for the players and staff, still apply.

Having returned from Germany and recorded a negative COVID-19 result, Lewis Holtby is now back at Brockhall and, having experienced no symptoms during his period of self-isolation after testing positive last week, captain Elliott Bennett will rejoin his Rovers team-mates tomorrow.

Players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with tests now taking place every Saturday and Tuesday.

The 2019-20 Championship campaign is set to resume over the weekend of Saturday June 20th.