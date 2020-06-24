Rovers confirm Retain List

Six first team players, whose contracts were due to expire on June 30th, will remain at Rovers until the end of the season, as the club today confirmed its Retain List with the EFL.

As Rovers push for a place in the play-offs, Danny Graham, Stewart Downing, Dominic Samuel, Jayson Leutwiler, Richie Smallwood and Sam Hart have all signed contract extensions until the day after our final fixture of the current campaign.

Discussions will be held with the above named players regarding their futures at the club upon the 2019-20 season being completed.

From the development squad, defender Matty Platt, who helped Barrow secure promotion to the Football League this season, has had an option to extend his registration with Rovers until June 2021 actioned by the club, whilst midfield duo Brad Lyons and Ben Paton have both been offered new deals.

The club is also pleased to report that a number of the second-year scholars who helped Rovers reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup this season have signed their first professional contracts at Ewood Park.

Goalkeeper Jordan Eastham has signed a contract through to June 2022, whilst striker Sam Burns, defender Dan Pike and midfielders Jalil Saadi and Sam Durrant have all put pen-to-paper on one-year pro deals.

James Connolly, who missed much of the 2019-20 season due to injury, has extended his scholarship by a further year.

Rovers have offered professional contracts to Luke Brennan and Flavien Enzo Boyomo, but have so far been unable to reach an agreement with the players.

Under-18s striker Chanka Zimba, along with Under-23s duo Jack Evans and Charley Doyle, will not be retained by the club upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of this month, whilst D'Margio Wright-Phillips has returned to parent club Manchester City after his loan spell came to an end.

Rovers would like to thank the above named players for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them well in their future careers.