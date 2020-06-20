Rovers backs National School Sports Week at Home

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust is preparing to join the Youth Sport Trust and Sky Sports to help young people and families up and down the country engage in a week of virtual sporting challenges.

With young people set to miss out on a school sport day this summer, the Youth Sport Trust’s annual National School Sport Week campaign is this year being opened up to parents and families and reinvented as National School Sport Week at Home.

Taking place from 20 to 26 June, the UK-wide campaign will give families, communities, schools and sports clubs the chance to capture the enjoyment, competition and camaraderie they have been missing out on during weeks of school closures and social distancing.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will be taking part in the week with a Sports Competition for everyone to take part in! There are a set of 10 activities to complete, with points to earn where children and families could be in with a chance to win a signed Rovers shirt!

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO, Gary Robinson said: “We are delighted to support our local schools and young people with such a fantastic competition.

"We are keen to engage as many young people as we can in this to make it an unforgettable week of Sports Days for all the children in the area that we would normally be supporting in schools.”

In previous years National School Sport Week has seen thousands of schools join in a week-long celebration of school sport and Physical Education, and their important role enhancing young people’s wellbeing.

This year, Sky Sports has teamed up with the Youth Sport Trust to supercharge the campaign, helping to inspire families across the country to take part. This builds on a long-term relationship between the broadcaster and charity.

Youth Sport Trust Chief Executive Ali Oliver added: “The Youth Sport Trust is thrilled to see supporters like Blackburn Rovers Community Trust backing National School Sport Week at Home to ensure no child misses out on their school sports day this summer.

“Right now, young people are missing their friends and missing the sense of connection they get through sport. Sport has such a crucial role to play in promoting young people’s wellbeing and this has never been more apparent than it is now.

"After weeks of isolation we hope that YST National School Sport Week at Home 2020 can help bring families, communities, schools and sports clubs back together."

Anyone can register to take part and will receive videos and activity cards to help them plan a series of challenges across the week for their families, neighbours, friends or colleagues.