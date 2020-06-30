Report: Barnsley 2-0 Rovers

Ben Brereton was shown a straight red card as Rovers suffered a defeat on the road against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Substitute Conor Chaplin had already handed the Tykes a second half lead with a glancing header, before referee Tony Harrington made the ridiculous decision to send Brereton for an early bath for a challenge that should have only warranted a booking for the 21-year-old.

To rub salt into the wound, Jacob Brown's finish made it 2-0 to the hosts to wrap up a vital three points for the relegation-threatened Yorkshiremen.

Tony Mowbray made four changes to his team for the encounter at Oakwell, with Charlie Mulgrew, Bradley Johnson, Dominic Samuel and Adam Armstrong all returning to the starting XI.

Mulgrew came in for Darragh Lenihan, who missed out after his wife went into labour, an injury kept Lewis Travis out of the squad to allow Johnson to come in, whilst Samuel and Armstrong were straight swaps for Brereton and Sam Gallagher, who both dropped to the bench.

Christian Walton was called into action twice in the early moments, both times saving from Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, whose snapshots tested the Rovers stopper.

At the other end, the returning Armstrong cut in from the left side and went for goal, but his strike was straight down Jack Walton's throat.

The frontman went close again a moment later, but his left footed drive was expertly turned behind by Walton.

From the resulting corner, Walton did excellently to stop Johnson from putting Rovers ahead, before the clearance was smashed against Armstrong and looped over the upright.

Rovers were growing into the game and Stewart Downing forced Walton into another save down loa after neat build up play from the visitors.

The Tykes did ensure Rovers' focus was strong just a minute before the break, with a stinging Alex Mowatt drive forcing Walton to paw away the 20-yard effort.

Mowbray's men had mainly dominated the first half, and that was how things continued after the break, with Samuel somehow directing a volley down and over after a pinpoint free kick from Stewart Downing.

But against the run of play the hosts grabbed the advantage through substitute Chaplin. The diminutive frontman got on the end of a cross from fellow replacement Kilian Ludewig to glance a header into the bottom corner.

The goal gave Struber's side a spring in their step, and next it was Luke Thomas who tested Walton with a low drive from the edge of the box.

A flashpoint occured with 16 minutes remaining, when Brereton was shown a straight red card for a challenge that was never a sending off.

Admittedly it was a blatant trip on Ludewig from the Rovers striker, however, the reaction from the home side, and Struber in particular, ensured referee Tony Harrington opted for red rather than yellow.

Rovers were still from that ludicrous decision when the Tykes went 2-0 up just two minutes later. Brown was played through, went one-on-one with Walton and tucked beyond the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

That wrapped up all three points for Barnsley, but Rovers can certainly count themselves unfortunate to return across the border with nothing to show for their efforts.

Barnsley: Walton, J. Williams (Ludewig, 55), B. Williams, Andersen, Brown, Woodrow, Ritzmaier (Chaplin, 55), Sollbauer, Mowatt (c), Simoes (Thomas, 55), Palmer (Styles, 37).

Substitutes: Collins, Bahre, Schmidt, Oduor, Halme.

Goal: Chaplin, 58, Brown, 76

Booked: Simoes, 40.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Mulgrew, Bennett (c) (Chapman, 83), Downing, Rothwell (Gallagher, 67), Johnson, Holtby (Davenport, 67), Samuel (Brereton, 67), Armstrong (Graham, 67).

Substitutes:Leutwiler, Smallwood, Carter, Vale.

Booked: Davenport, 90, Chapman, 90.

Sent off: Brereton, 74

Referee: Tony Harrington.