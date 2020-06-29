Remember the Rovers goes online!

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's popular project Remember the Rovers, aimed at Rovers supporters aged 50+, will host its first online meeting from next week.

Since the country went in to lockdown back in March, it has thrown many challenges at community club organisations and their projects.

In Rovers' COVID-19 response, Community Trust staff have been dedicated in reassuring elderly participants by contacting them through a number of phonecalls and emails.

They have offered assistance to those that might be vulnerable and isolated as well as a friendly voice in what has been a difficult time for everyone during the pandemic.

The latest development as part of the #OneRoversTogether campaign is to move the Remember the Rovers weekly meeting online from next week in partnership with AgeUK, Blackburn with Darwen.

The weekly session are normally held in the Director's Guest Lounge at our histroric home of Ewood Park and would include a weekly quiz, a guest speaker as well as a cup of tea and the usual warm welcome from our staff.

The move online will include all the great qualities that have made this project so successful. Supporters will talk all things Rovers during these special online events.

They'll include a special Rovers themed quiz, a guest speaker, the chance to talk and reminisce in past matches and get the chance to view and discuss highlights of Rovers' previous fixture as the Championship journey continues.

The first meeting of its kind for the project will take place on Wednesday 1st July from 11am. Participants will need access to the internet and have a device that carries a front facing camera and microphone.

To take part in this unique experience email ben.howard@brfctrust.co.uk who will provide all the details you need to be part of a new look Remember the Rovers.

To take part in this unique experience please contact Ben Howard - ben.howard@brfctrust.co.uk