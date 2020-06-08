Remaining fixtures rescheduled

Rovers can confirm the dates for our nine remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 Championship season.

Tony Mowbray’s men will begin the run-in when Bristol City visit Ewood Park on Saturday June 20th (kick-off 3pm), before travelling to Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium seven days later.

Rovers will then play games every three or four days, starting with a trip to Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium (kick-off 6pm), as they bid to secure a place in the play-offs.

Leaders Leeds United will visit Ewood Park on Saturday July 4th, before Rovers make the long journey to Cardiff City on Tuesday July 7th.

Rovers welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood on Saturday July 11th, before travelling to Millwall on Tuesday July 14th and then hosting Reading in the final home game of the campaign on Saturday July 18th.

The season finale sees Rovers travel to Luton Town on Wednesday July 22nd.

Round 38

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Ewood Park

Saturday 20th June

Kick-off 3pm

Round 39

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

DW Stadium

Saturday 27th June

Kick-off 3pm

Round 40

Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers

Oakwell Stadium

Tuesday 30th June

Kick-off 6pm

Round 41

Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United

Ewood Park

Saturday 4th July

Kick-off 3pm

Round 42

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City Stadium

Tuesday 7th July

Kick-off 7.45pm

Round 43

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Ewood Park

Saturday 11th July

Kick-off 3pm

Round 44

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

The Den

Tuesday 14th July

Kick-off 7.45pm

Round 45

Blackburn Rovers v Reading

Ewood Park

Saturday 18th July

Kick-off 3pm

Round 46

Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers

Kenilworth Road

Wednesday 22nd July

Kick-off TBC

Sky Sports are yet to select their live broadcasts for Rounds 41 to 46, so these fixtures are subject to change. All final day fixtures will be played simultaneously, with the exact date and kick-off time yet to be confirmed.