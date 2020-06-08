Remaining fixtures rescheduled

Rovers can confirm the dates for our nine remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 Championship season.
Tony Mowbray’s men will begin the run-in when Bristol City visit Ewood Park on Saturday June 20th (kick-off 3pm), before travelling to Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium seven days later.
Rovers will then play games every three or four days, starting with a trip to Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium (kick-off 6pm), as they bid to secure a place in the play-offs.
Leaders Leeds United will visit Ewood Park on Saturday July 4th, before Rovers make the long journey to Cardiff City on Tuesday July 7th.
Rovers welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood on Saturday July 11th, before travelling to Millwall on Tuesday July 14th and then hosting Reading in the final home game of the campaign on Saturday July 18th.
The season finale sees Rovers travel to Luton Town on Wednesday July 22nd.
Round 38
Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
Ewood Park
Saturday 20th June
Kick-off 3pm
Round 39
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
DW Stadium
Saturday 27th June
Kick-off 3pm
Round 40
Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers
Oakwell Stadium
Tuesday 30th June
Kick-off 6pm
Round 41
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United
Ewood Park
Saturday 4th July
Kick-off 3pm
Round 42
Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers
Cardiff City Stadium
Tuesday 7th July
Kick-off 7.45pm
Round 43
Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion
Ewood Park
Saturday 11th July
Kick-off 3pm
Round 44
Millwall v Blackburn Rovers
The Den
Tuesday 14th July
Kick-off 7.45pm
Round 45
Blackburn Rovers v Reading
Ewood Park
Saturday 18th July
Kick-off 3pm
Round 46
Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers
Kenilworth Road
Wednesday 22nd July
Kick-off TBC
Sky Sports are yet to select their live broadcasts for Rounds 41 to 46, so these fixtures are subject to change. All final day fixtures will be played simultaneously, with the exact date and kick-off time yet to be confirmed.