Ready to climb the final mountain

Lewis Holtby is a man who's always full of positivity, and the German hopes the end of his first season at Ewood Park will be a memorable one.

For the 29-year-old, it looked like this chance wouldn't arrive after his near season-ending injury at Middlesbrough back at the start of February.

He limped off with what was later diagnosed as a lateral knee ligament setback.

However, the suspension to the campaign has handed the playmaker an opportunity to play a part after all and, now fighting fit following plenty of hard graft in Germany, he's desperate to make up for lost time.

“It’s a bit of a blessing for me to get a chance and be involved in the last nine games," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We have to have full belief and with a positive mindset.

“It’s going to be a bit weird without the fans, but it’s the game of football that we’re playing.

“We all want to play as much as we can, win plenty of games, enjoy it, and snatch one of those play-off places at the end of the season.

“When I was back in Germany, running up the hills, getting up early, having hard sessions, one of the extra motivations was having another chance to play this season," he said.

“You don’t get these opportunities too often, so you have to take them.

“For us as a team, we’ve regrouped, got players back from injury, taken a breather.

“The Championship is a long ride, a bumpy ride, and now we’ve got a chance to prepare ourselves for the last mountain of our journey."