Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from Ewood Park against Bristol City

7 Hours ago

Just in time for Saturday's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

With each of the final nine games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

If you are a season ticket holder looking to redeem a promotional code, then please click here.


Club News

Club News

“The aim is to be in the squad for the first game of next season"

3 Hours ago

The target is locked in for Bradley Dack; he wants to be in the squad for the first game of next season, whenever that may be, and feels he's on track to be back better than ever before.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers to pay tribute to Covid victims

5 Hours ago

Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

6 Hours ago

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

Read full article

Club News

Rovers branded face masks are now available via the Roverstore

8 Hours ago

We have partnered with Personalised Gifts to offer supporters the chance to don the famous the blue-and-white whilst taking precautionary measures during this time.

Read full article

